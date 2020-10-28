Walmart’s “Miles For Education” Donates $2,000 to Sandia Academy

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. — This Wednesday, Sandia Academy received a $2,000 donation from the Apple Valley Walmart Distribution Center’s “Miles for Education” Program.

“This is just one of the ways Walmart supports education in our community,” Nathan Rico, Transportation Operations Manager for the Apple Valley Walmart Distribution Center said. The Distribution Center supports “Miles for Education” once a year. If the Walmart Distribution Center’s truck drivers are accident free and drive safely during the chosen week, they are able to donate $0.015 per mile driven, up to $2,000, to a nominated school. The winner of the “Miles for Education” check is chosen out of a hat.

Vanessa Clark, a Walmart Distribution Center employee and aunt of two Sandia students, nominated Sandia Academy. “My family and I value education, so I was excited to nominate Sandia, and I’m even more excited that they were chosen!” Vanessa said.

Wendy Watt, Sandia Academy Principal, was especially grateful for this donation. “Thank you to Walmart for all of the support they give to our community and thank you from the Sandia family for this donation. Your generosity and support of local education means so much to us.”

Brent Ebmeyer (Sandia Academy Assistant Principal), Nathan Rico (Transportation Operations Manager for Apple Valley Walmart Distribution Center), Charles Benson (Walmart Truck Driver), Vanessa Clark (Walmart Distribution Center Employee), Wendy Watt (Sandia Academy Principal), Aurora Martinez (Sandia Family Center Coordinator), Josie Rodriguez (Sandia PTO Representative), David Alcala (Sandia Academy ASB Coordinator)