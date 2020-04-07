Walmart will limit the number of shoppers in stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The traditional Walmart experience will drastically change beginning this weekend as the company moves towards reducing the number of people allowed inside the store at a single time.

“Starting Saturday, we will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity,” stated Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S.

Walmart said they want to encourage customers to bring the least number of people per family necessary to shop. This will allow for space while shopping and while waiting in a check outline.

Beginning this Saturday, store associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door (usually the Grocery entrance) where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

Walmart is in the process of implementing a one-way movement through store aisles, using floor markers and direction from associates. “We expect this to help more customers avoid coming into close contact with others as they shop,” stated Smith.

Once customers check out, they will be directed to exit through a different door than they entered, which should help lessen the instances of people closely passing each other.

“We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home,” stated Smith.

