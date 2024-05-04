Walmart truck overturns after crashing with two vehicles on Dale Evans Parkway in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic accident involving a Walmart semi-truck and two passenger vehicles occurred after one of the sedans ran a stop sign, officials reported.

It happened on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at around 6:56 PM at the intersection of Dale Evans Parkway and Quarry Road in Apple Valley.

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, the crash was initiated when a Toyota, driven by a 33-year-old man from Victorville, failed to adhere to the stop sign at the intersection.

(Toyota sedan)

This led to a collision with the semi-truck, which subsequently lost control and impacted a parked Nissan and an electrical pole before tipping over.

The driver of the semi, a 48-year-old male resident of Apple Valley, suffered high blood pressure following the incident and was transported by ambulance.

Meanwhile, the Toyota driver sustained moderate injuries and was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the Nissan, Scott Hood, spoke with VVNG and said he was not in the vehicle at the time of the impact.

Scott said he ran out of gas, pulled over on the side of the road, and asked the neighbor if he could buy a gallon of gas from them. “Just seconds after that the diesel got hit by a car, and then ran into the back of my car. I praise God that I just got out to see if that man had a gallon of gas that I could buy,” he stated.

The accident caused damage to several electrical poles, prompting a response from Southern California Edison to manage repairs. Recovery efforts were also made by Wal-Mart representatives to salvage cargo from the overturned semi-truck.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours as emergency services and road crews worked at the scene. The road has since been reopened.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy J. Rodgers at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.





