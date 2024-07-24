 
Walmart on Palmdale Road in Victorville Evacuated and Closed Due to Police Activity

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Walmart on Palmdale Road was evacuated and closed on Wednesday due to police activity, following a pursuit by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, at 11:38 a.m. on July 24, 2024, deputies began a pursuit on US 395 near mile marker 32. The chase ended when the driver pulled into the Walmart parking lot at the intersection of US 395 and Palmdale Road.

“The driver and passengers have been detained. One suspect ran into Walmart and was located and apprehended after fleeing through the store,” Rodriguez stated.

Witnesses inside the store described a chaotic scene. Maria Garcia, a shopper, said police armed with rifles quickly entered the store. Code Brown was announced over the intercom, and within seconds, all customers and employees were escorted outside. “It was the scariest thing because all you could hear was that they had a gun, and there were helicopters outside Walmart,” Garcia recounted.

Rodriguez reported that it has not yet been determined if the suspect was armed.

This incident originated as a robbery call in Bakersfield, and the California Highway Patrol is overseeing the investigation.

As of 1:00 p.m., the store remained closed with several shoppers and employees standing outside the main doors, accompanied by multiple patrol vehicles.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.


