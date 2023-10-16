Police investigation underway in the parking lot of Walmart in Hesperia, store remains open

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of the Walmart parking lot in Hesperia was closed to the public due to an active police investigation on Monday morning.

On October 16, 2023, deputies blocked off the front entrance of the Grocery side with police crime scene tape.

According to unverified reports, sometime between 4:30 and 5:00 a.m., a shooting victim was located in the Walmart parking lot.

(Photo: Linda Wyatt)

A Nissan Armada parked near the front entrance with both of the doors on the driver’s side open appeared to be the center of the investigation.

Employees working inside the store at the time of the incident were placed on lockdown. The grocery side of Walmart is closed, however, customers were still able to use the main entrance.

Police in Hesperia also actively investigated an attempted murder investigation reported at about 4:38 a.m. in the 13900 block of Spruce Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG, that deputies responded to the location in reference to a shots heard call.

“Upon deputies arrival, the victim was not at the location. Deputies received a welfare check call at 13401 Main street in reference to a subject bleeding, that was later determined to be the victim. The victim was transported to a trauma center for treatment of injuries. The suspect is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

