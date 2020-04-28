Walmart employee brutally attacked at self-checkout registers in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Walmart employee working on the front-lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic is now at home recovering from her injuries after she was brutally attacked by a group of customers allegedly upset over the store’s self-checkout policy.

The violent attack happened inside Walmart located in the 12200 block of Palmdale Road in Victorville on April 23, 2020.

At about 3:30 pm, store associates were working and handling business just as they’ve been amid all of the recent changes implemented due to coronavirus.

Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said a female employee and multiple female customers were in some type of argument and the customers began physically attacking the employee then fled the scene.

According to a witness who did not want to be identified, a female adult was with a group of people in the self-checkout area and was upset over the store’s policy of 10 items or less.

The witness told VVNG, the female customer shouted profanities at an older female employee and pushed her. A 2nd employee (the victim) intervened and asked the woman and group she was with to please stop or they would need to use a regular register. As the employee attempted to notify security she was violently beaten by 4-5 people and left with her head gashed open and bleeding.

Customers reported employees blocked off the self-checkout area as they cleaned up the blood that was left behind.

A Walmart Associate told VVNG the victim is at home recovering from her injuries but is afraid to return to work and is worried about possible retaliation.

No further information is available for release and the investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is urged to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

