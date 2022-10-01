VVUHSD works with Victorville PD to ensure safety after threatening graffiti found at CIMS

VICTORVILLE — The Cobalt Institute of Math & Science campus was locked down Friday as Victorville Police Department deputies conducted a precautionary search of the school after threatening graffiti was found in a campus bathroom.

Deputies searched the school with a specialized dog and determined that there were no weapons on campus and no threat to students or staff. CIMS staff contacted law enforcement when they found graffiti claiming a threat of gun violence at the school Friday.

Law enforcement was contacted as a precautionary measure and students were never in any danger, but Victor Valley Union High School District officials stressed the importance of taking all potential threats seriously.

“We would like to thank Capt. Wickum’s team at the Victorville Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for being such excellent partners when it comes to keeping our students and staff safe,” VVUHSD Superintendent Carl J. Coles said. “We take all threats seriously and we are always striving to improve our processes to ensure the safety of our campuses. We ask our students, families and staff to always practice ‘if you see something, say something.’ Thank you to our district community for your continued support.”

Parents and guardians were given the option to pick up their students early from the CIMS campus, while some students chose to remain and finish the school day.

