VVUHSD Shows Continued Growth in Test Scores, College Readiness

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Union High School District is climbing to new academic heights, showing continued growth in test scores and reaching unprecedented levels of college readiness.

According to state assessment data recently released by the state, VVUHSD saw gains for the third straight year in its percentage of students scoring “advanced” or “proficient” in English Language Arts (ELA), math and science.

“Our students and staff continue to demonstrate remarkable dedication and effort, and these results reflect the culture of excellence we are building together,” VVUHSD Superintendent Carl Coles said. “It is a testament to the hard work happening in our classrooms every single day.”

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VVUHSD is also reaching new milestones in the percentage of students completing A-G coursework, qualifying them for admission to a University of California or Cal State school. The district’s A-G percentage was just over 60 percent for the Class of 2026, which puts the district among the top five districts in San Bernardino County for A-G completion.

(A Victor Valley High School graduate celebrates at the school’s commencement ceremony earlier this year. The students of the Victor Valley Union High School District continue to show year-over-year improvement in English, math and science test scores, and VVUHSD is among the top districts in the county in A-G college readiness.)

“While not all students will choose to attend college, A-G completion ensures that all five pathways are open to them after high school: universities, community college, the military, trade school, or the workforce,” Coles said.

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In addition to preparing students for college, the district has taken steps to ensure they will have the opportunity to attend a university. Last year, VVUHSD became one of only six school districts to enter into an agreement with Cal State University San Bernardino that provides guaranteed admission opportunities for our students who complete the A-G requirements, and the impact was immediate. In one year, VVUHSD increased applications from 386 students to nearly 600. The district had the highest percentage of students applying to CSUSB of any district in the county. VVUHSD 2026 grads were accepted to many other universities across the state and country, including Yale, UCLA, and UC Berkeley just to name a few.

(An Adelanto High School graduate takes the stage at the school’s commencement ceremony earlier this year. The students of the Victor Valley Union High School District continue to show year-over-year improvement in English, math and science test scores, and VVUHSD is among the top districts in the county in A-G college readiness.)

With ongoing investments in student academic support and facilities, VVUHSD aims to keep building on this strong momentum for years to come.

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“Our teachers, staff, students and families should be extremely proud of the progress, but there is still plenty of work to do,” Coles said. “We will continue to work toward higher and higher student achievement as we strive to fulfill our vision: preparing all students to live a life of purpose with unlimited potential.”

All test score data is available at caaspp-elpac.ets.org.

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(A Silverado High School graduate smiles after receiving her diploma at the school’s commencement ceremony earlier this year. The students of the Victor Valley Union High School District continue to show year-over-year improvement in English, math and science test scores, and VVUHSD is among the top districts in the county in A-G college readines.)

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