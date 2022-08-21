VVUHSD names Coles superintendent as Williams retires

VICTORVILLE — The Victor Valley Union High School District has hired Carl J. Coles as its new superintendent, replacing retiring Superintendent Dr. Ron Williams.

Williams retired from VVUHSD this summer after 10 years with the district, including eight years as VVUHSD’s superintendent.

“I am proud to have served the Victor Valley Union High School District and the Victor Valley community for the past decade,” Williams said. “I would like to thank our staff, administration team and Board of Trustees for their tireless commitment to our students, and I wish them luck as they continue to support and enrich our community for years to come.”

When Williams announced his plans to step down earlier this year, his predecessor, Elvin Momon, was brought in to guide the transition. With a contract running through December, Momon is currently serving as superintendent and will remain onboard after Coles arrives on Sept. 1

“It is an honor to return to VVUHSD, a place that has meant so much to me, and to help us move in the right direction during the transition in leadership,” Momon said. “It’s been a pleasure working with my former colleagues as well as the outstanding newer staff members in our district. I will continue to assist the transition and support Mr. Coles as he takes the reins of leadership. Our district has a bright future ahead.”

After a long hiring process, the VVUHSD Board of Trustees voted unanimously at a recent meeting to hire Coles, who is currently the superintendent of Bonita Unified School District in San Dimas.

“Carl brings proven experience that has produced positive results, and the expectation is for him to do the same with our district,” VVUHSD Board President Joshua Garcia said. “He brings a collaborative mindset and is willing to do what it takes to get the job done. His areas of focus include elevating student achievement, retaining staff, and fostering a positive district culture. We look forward to working with Carl to build genuine relationships with students, parents, employees and the community at large.”

Coles has been with Bonita for 15 years. He was the assistant superintendent of human resources before becoming Bonita’s superintendent in 2018.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve the 11,000 students and more than 1,000 employees of the Victor Valley Union High School District,” Coles said. “I want what everyone in this district wants: For this to be a great place for kids to learn, and a great place for the adults to come to work. Every student has hopes, dreams, and aspirations. That gives us 11,000 reasons to fulfill a commitment, to prepare them for whatever they choose to do post-high school. I can’t wait to join my new colleagues in fulfilling that commitment each day.”

In Williams’ time with VVUHSD, the district saw a significant increase in enrollment, built several new facilities and earned awards including a National Blue Ribbon Award, three California Distinguished School awards, three California Pivotal Practice Awards and three California School Boards Association Golden Bell Awards. Williams was selected Superintendent of the Year in 2019 by the California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators. He was also the ACSA Region 12 Superintendent of the Year in 2017 and was a finalist for AASA National Superintendent of the Year that same year.

“I am tremendously proud of the district’s growth as well as the many accomplishments of our students and staff,” Williams said. “Most of all, I will treasure the relationships I have formed in the district and the community as a whole.”

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.