VVUHSD establishes council to address needs and concerns of African American families 

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — The Victor Valley Union High School District recently launched a new council to address the needs and concerns of African American families.

The District African American Parent Advisory Council kicked off at Victor Valley High School with an impressive turnout that included parents, students, community members, representatives from the local NAACP chapter, VVUHSD staff and administrators, and VVUHSD Board Member Rosalio Hinojos.

“It went wonderfully,” said event co-host Dr. Aleka Jackson-Jarrell, coordinator of Adelanto High School’s Heritage Program. “The parents enjoyed the opportunity to express themselves and voice concerns, and they’re pleased that they now have a forum to connect with staff, teachers and administrators.”

(Co-hosts Aleka Jackson-Jarrell, left, and Tiffany Hampton, right, speak at the first meeting of the District African American Parent Advisory Council held by the Victor Valley Union High School District.)

The meetings are open to any parent/guardian or community member in the district, with a specific focus on issues facing African American students and their families. The night featured guest speaker Hardy Brown II, a former county school board member and chairman of Black Voice Foundation Inc., as well as free taco dinner, some fun activities and in-depth discussions of key issues.

“We’re looking at the disproportionality of African Americans as it pertains to discipline, suspension rate, test scores, graduation rate, attendance, and special education designation,” said co-host and VVUHSD Director of Student Services Tiffany Hampton. “This is just part of trying to improve how we serve our students.”

The group will meet a few times each year, with the next meeting planned for Feb. 13 at Adelanto High.

“We’re proud and excited to partner with parents and the community to form stronger connections in service to our students,” VVUHSD Superintendent Carl Coles said. “Input from potentially underserved populations helps to increase equity — a cornerstone of our commitment to helping all students live a life of unlimited potential.”

(source: VVUHSD news release)