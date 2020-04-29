VVUHSD cabinet personally delivered Chromebooks to students

VICTORVILLE — The Victor Valley Union High School District’s top administrators personally delivered computers and Internet hotspots to students to ensure they can participate in the district’s robust Distance Learning program.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced extended school closures, VVUHSD handed out more than 3,000 Chromebooks to students who did not have a device in their home to continue their classes online.

Some students were not able to pick up their devices and also did not have Internet access in their homes, so the VVUHSD cabinet stepped up to make sure those students were connected.

Superintendent Dr. Ron Williams and assistant superintendents Dr. Fal Asrani, Dr. Antoine Hawkins and Dr. Ramiro Rubalcaba split into two teams and criss-crossed Victorville and Adelanto last week, hand-delivering Chromebooks and hotspots to families at their homes.

“I was happy to be a part of this effort,” Dr. Rubalcaba said. “I’m proud to be part of a district that does whatever it takes to help students succeed.”

Dr. Williams highlighted the work the VVUHSD TechEd department did to get the equipment to students.

“Our entire staff has done an excellent job adapting to this situation,” Dr. Williams said. “Our TechEd Department in particular has worked extremely hard these past few weeks.”

The TechEd team is partnering with the district’s Transportation Department to make sure even more students in the Victor Valley will have connectivity.

TechEd Director Dave Bertelsen said the district is working on providing mobile hotspots that will be placed in neighborhoods with large numbers of students without access. That plan will be finalized soon, Bertelsen said.

“We are committed to make sure our students have the technology needed to ensure great educational outcomes,” Dr. Hawkins said.

The devices are supporting VVUHSD’s Distance Learning program, which is now in its fifth week.

“During this time of transition, we are seeing excellent examples of creativity with lesson design and instruction in our virtual classrooms,” Dr. Asrani said. “It is not just our teachers who are being supported; we are also training our Instructional Assistants on how to access and support students with online curriculum. It is wonderful to see that the learning opportunities are building and expanding the capacity of our students and staff across the district.”