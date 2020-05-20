VVUHSD brings WiFi to neighborhoods in need

VICTORVILLE — The Victor Valley Union High School District technology staff has teamed up with the district’s transportation staff to deliver free WiFi to students.

The district rolled out a mobile WiFi program last week to ensure students are provided remote education opportunities amid the COVID-19 closures.

VVUHSD staff found eleven locations throughout the district’s boundaries that needed internet connectivity the most, utilizing a district-wide internet access survey. A school bus outfitted with a WiFi hotspot is sent to each of those locations daily, and students with district-issued Chromebooks can connect to the signal when in range.

“We are proud of our staff for devising this innovative way to serve our students,” VVUHSD Superintendent Dr. Ron Williams said.

The buses are parked in the locations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students will be able to access the WiFi signal up to 300 feet from the bus; the Chromebooks automatically connect to the network when in range.

The VVUHSD TechEd department has distributed over 3,500 Chromebooks to students during campus closures in an effort to offer access to distance learning opportunities.

“The plan has gone smoothly,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Dr. Antoine Hawkins, who oversees the TechEd and transportation departments. “Our staff worked together to bring our students the connectivity they need to continue receiving a high-quality education.”

The designated WiFi locations include:

Adelanto

John Mgrdichian Park

Richardson Park (City Hall)

Victorville

Avalon Park

Eva Dell Park

Hook Junior High / Hook Park

Liberty Park

Mesa Linda Park

Mojave Vista Park

Parkview Park

Pebble Beach Park

Village Park

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.