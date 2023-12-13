VVTA Says Bus Driver Who Entered School With Gun is No Longer Employed

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) has issued an official statement confirming that the driver who was found with a gun on the campus of Lakeview Leadership Academy is no longer employed by the organization.

The incident, which took place on Monday, December 11th, sparked concern among students, staff members, and the community.

In their statement, VVTA expressed their commitment to safety and public service, highlighting that the actions of the former employee were unforeseen and inconsistent with the standards upheld by the organization. VVTA assured the community that immediate measures were taken to ensure the safety and continuity of service for passengers, with dispatch and road supervisors responding swiftly to the incident.

Law enforcement and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are currently handling the matter, cooperating closely with VVTA. The transit authority expressed gratitude towards the Sheriff’s Department and the VVTA Transit Unit for their quick response in bringing the incident to a safe closure.

Speaking about the incident, officials stated that the driver, Joshua Villa Aldana, had successfully passed all required evaluations, including drug tests, during the rigorous hiring procedures, training, and testing.

It remains unclear why Aldana abandoned his bus with passengers still onboard, threw a bag with unknown contents onto the campus, and attempted to hop over the fence before he subsequently proceeded to enter the school’s campus through the front office.

School officials noticed that once inside, Aldana appeared to be in an altered state and immediately reported their concerns to campus security and the school resource officer. The school resource officer detained Aldana in the lobby, suspecting that he was under the influence of a controlled substance. Upon searching him, a loaded 9mm handgun was found in his possession.

Aldana was subsequently arrested on charges of Possession of a Firearm on a School Campus and Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence of Narcotics. He was booked into custody at the High Desert Detention Center but has since been released on bail, according to a previous VVNG article.

VVTA officials have been working closely with law enforcement and the members of the Victor Valley Transit Unit with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department regarding the incident.

