VVTA providing free fares to polling locations on Election Day

Victor Valley / Barstow – Victor Valley Transit will offer free rides all day on Tuesday, November 3rd, to make it easier for riders to vote in this year’s Presidential Election. The promotion, entitled “You Have the Ride to Vote,” is geared to highlight the importance of voting and provide the opportunity to be able to get to a Polling Center or Ballot Drop-off Location on Election Day.

“Victor Valley Transit strongly believes that everyone has a right to the voting process,” said VVTA Public Information Officer, Chris Ackerman. “We want to do our part to make it easier for our riders to have their voices heard on November 3rd.”

On Election Day, fares on all VVTA Fixed Routes, County Routes, and ADA Paratransit Services will be suspended for all riders. All passengers must wear a face covering and practice proper social distancing measures when riding with Victor Valley Transit. All buses have been sanitized with Pro-Techs Antimicrobial Solution. The application is an odorless and non-toxic surface spray, providing 90 days of protection against COVID-19 plus other bacteria and viruses. A video of the process can be found on VVTA’s official YouTube Channel.

“It is imperative to get out and vote in this election,” stated VVTA Board Chair Curt Emick. “Some of the polling locations have changed since the last election, and VVTA is proud to give passengers a free ride to get where they need to go to cast their ballot.”

Riders can visit www.sbcountyelections.com to register to vote, obtain a voter guide, find their nearest ballot Dop Box location, or their specific polling place. Victor Valley Transit will be posting Ballot Drop Box Locations and Early Voting Sites leading up to this year’s election.

(source: VVTA news release)