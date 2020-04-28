VVTA promotes special bus with protective COVID-19 face covering

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) will display a special bus to honor all frontline workers throughout the Victor Valley starting this week.

Adorned with eyes and a very large face covering, the VVTA bus salutes all ‘essential workers’ that are traveling to their jobs and keeping the community running.

“From medical personnel, first responders, grocery store workers, transit operators, and more, these people are exposing themselves daily to Coronavirus,” stated company officials.

Kevin Kane, VVTA Executive Director shared, “Putting this giant COVID-19 mask on the front of one of our buses is meant to garner attention from the community and our riders as to how important it is to protect ourselves and others from contamination during this pandemic. It is also a salute to VVTA team members on the front lines.”

The bus will be on display beginning Wednesday at the Victorville Hub, located at Seventh and Lorene behind Costco.

In addition, Victor Valley Transit continues to promote social distancing on all area buses, by closing off certain seats.

“This will allow our essential riders an extra measure of safety while getting to their jobs, shopping, medical appointments and caring for loved ones,” stated VVTA officials.

Other measures include rear boarding, fare suspension, sanitizing teams for buses and stops, plus various outreach efforts in the community.

