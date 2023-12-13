VVTA driver abandons bus and enters Victorville school campus armed with a gun

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 28-year-old Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) driver was arrested after abandoning his bus and entering a Victorville school campus while armed with a gun.

On Monday, December 11, 2023, at approximately 11:15 a.m., Joshua Villa Aldana, a resident of Victorville, was employed as a public bus driver for Keolis, a company operating Victor Valley’s transit services.

Sheriff’s official said Aldana abandoned his bus with passengers still onboard near Lakeview Leadership Academy located in the 12400 block of Tamarisk Road and subsequently entered the school’s campus lobby.

(The school was placed on a brief lockdown after a person in possession of a gun attempted to jump the fence.)

The Victor Valley Union High School District released a statement shortly after the incident that stated, “The man was spotted by staff after he threw a bag over the fence and attempted to enter the campus by hopping the fence. The individual could not jump the fence and entered through the front office.”

School officials noticed Aldana appeared to be in an altered state and reported their concerns to campus security and the school resource officer.

“The school resource officer detained Aldana in the lobby after he suspected Aldana was under the influence of a controlled substance,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The deputy searched Aldana and located a loaded 9MM handgun in his possession. Sheriff’s officials said it’s unknown why the suspect entered the school lobby.

Aldana was arrested on charges of PC 626.9 – Possession of a Firearm on a School Campus and H&S 11550(E) – Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence of Narcotics. Aldana was booked into custody at the High Desert Detention Center.

VVTA officials told VVNG they are aware of the incident and are currently working closely with Law Enforcement and members of the Victor Valley Transit Unit with the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department at this time.

According to public arrest records, Aldana was released on bail and is no longer in custody as of noon today.

