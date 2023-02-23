VVTA bus involved in an accident Thursday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) bus was involved in a traffic accident Thursday morning in Hesperia.

It happened on February 23, 2023, at about 8:13 am, in the 19200 block of Rock Springs Road. The crash involved the VVTA bus, a Chevrolet Traverse, and a silver Subaru.

VVNG Facebook member Kristen Parker commented and said she was driving behind the bus that she let merge in front of her. “Seconds later a black Chevy traveling the opposite way suddenly crossed the center lane into our lane and [the] bus driver tried to avoid [a] front-end collision,” stated Parker.

(The collision caused the bus to leave the roadway and down into a sloped front yard. Photo by Ari Avila)

“Initial reports appear that a passenger car crossed lanes and operator in an effort to avoid a head-on collision, appears to have been sideswiped and then drove [the] bus off into a yard, all to avoid greater damage to others,” stated VVTA officials.

VVTA confirmed no passengers were on board the bus and the driver of the Chevy car was taken to a hospital. The other parties involved in the collision did not report any injuries.

VVNG member Jenna Mendoza commented and said “this was a crazy accident to see the aftermath of. Close call for the bus driver and glad all involved are safe. Could’ve been a lot worse.”

(The chain link fence on the front yard of a home on Rocksoprings Road was damaged by the accident. Photo by Brad Biocca)

UPDATE at 2:20 pm — Sheriff’s officials said during the investigation, it was discovered the Chevrolet was westbound on Rock Springs Road and for unknown reasons veered into the eastbound number one lane, where the VVTA bus was located. The Chevrolet sideswiped the bus causing the bus to collide into multiple chain link fences and trees, in the yards of nearby residences. The Chevrolet came to rest in the yard of a nearby residence. The Subaru sustained damage from debris resulting from the collision.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

