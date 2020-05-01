VVTA Begins 1st Phase of Restoring Service to Passengers

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Victor Valley Transit Authority announced they will begin the first phase of restoring service to passengers.

In the first phase of resuming regular weekday service, Route 15 will return to a modified weekday schedule starting Friday, May 1, 2020.

The last trip from San Bernardino departing at 6:18 PM will be ending in Victorville and will not be continuing to Barstow. The remaining trips will be regular weekday schedules.

Also the NTC Commuter will start collecting fares beginning on Friday.

If you do not have your Mega Pass please make arrangements to have on starting on Monday, May 4, 2020.

All other Routes will continue on a modified Sunday Service, rear boarding, and fare suspension while maintaining social distancing guidelines at this time.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.