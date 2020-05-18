VVNG Crime Watch: MAY

VVNG has compiled a list of crimes reported from around the Victor Valley area in the month of May. If you are a victim of crime be sure to report it to authorities at 760-956-5001.

(APPLE VALLEY) — On May 1, 2020, at about 9:14 am a deputy from the Apple Valley Police Department was on an unrelated traffic stop in the area of Highway 18 and Bear Valley Road when he observed a street bike traveling approximately 106 MPH. The deputy attempted to stop him but the vehicle failed to yield. The street bike reached speeds of 130 MPH as it fled. The pursuit was terminated and the driver was not caught.

(HESPERIA) — On Friday, May 1, 2020, at approximately 6:15 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 16000 block of Flintridge Street in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the residence and took miscellaneous items from the location. The investigation is still on-going.

(APPLE VALLEY) — On May 1, 2020, at about 11:53 am deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 25800 block of Wren Street in Apple Valley regarding a residential burglary. Sheriff’s officials said two Hispanic Male Adult’s kicked the front door of the victim’s residence and stole approximately $2,000 worth belt buckles and cash.

(HESPERIA) — On Friday, May 1, 2020, at approximately 9:55 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 17000 block of Aspen Avenue in reference to a burglary. An unknown suspect forced entry into the victim’s detached garage and took multiple items. The investigation is still on-going.

(HESPERIA) — On Friday, May 1, 2020, at approximately 8:05 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to Walgreens, 17383 Main Street, in reference to a fight. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said, the suspect, Nicholaos Panopoulos, a 21-year-old male out of Hesperia, was found asleep behind the wheel of his running vehicle. When the victims attempted to wake up Panopoulos, Panopoulos brandished brass knuckles and threatened to kill the victims. One of the victim’s pepper-sprayed Panopoulos, which effectively prevented the assault. A witness approached Panopoulos and attempted to stop the altercation. Panopoulos retrieved a tire jack from his vehicle and attempted to assault the witness. Both victims were known to Panopoulos. Panopoulos was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for the associated charges.

(APPLE VALLEY) — On May 1, 2020, at about 11:24 am, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the 12900 block of Ojai Road regarding a burglary. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the home is currently vacant and for sale. Unknown subject(s) forced entry through a back door and taking a refrigerator, washer, dryer, and portable air conditioning unit. Property was valued at $2000. There are no leads at this time.

(PINON HILLS) –On May 1, 2020, at about 9:16 am deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department responded to the 9800 block of Minero Road regarding a burglary. An unknown suspect cut two heavy chains on the gate and entered the property. The suspects entered the victim’s unlocked storage container and removed misc tools and electric cables estimate value of the stolen items is $1,500.

(ADELANTO) — On May 2, 2020, at about 8:14 pm deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station were involved in a pursuit. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks said deputy D. Peterson attempted to stop the suspect, Corey Labenske, 32, for speeding. Labenske initially stopped and then fled as deputy Peterson exited his patrol unit. Labenske led deputy Peterson on an approximately 16 mile pursuit before foot-bailing. The vehicle was found to be stolen. Labenske was arrested and booked at high desert detention center and held on a $250,000 bail.

(HESPERIA) — On Saturday, May 2, 2020, at approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to the intersection of I Avenue and Fresno Street in reference to an assault. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said the victim was riding a motorized scooter in the area when an unknown suspect drove behind the victim and attempted to knock him off the scooter with the open passenger door. The suspect exited his vehicle and attempted to take the scooter from the victim but was unsuccessful. The suspect got back into his vehicle and fled the location. The investigation is still on-going.

(APPLE VALLEY) — On May 2, 2020, at about 1:06 am deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 21300 block of Laguna Road regarding Elder Abuse. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jackie Alban said the subject Forrestt Robinette, a 20-year-old resident of Victorville was arrested for grabbing and pushing an elderly victim. Robinette was arrested for PC368(A) Elder Abuse.

(HESPERIA) — On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at approximately 12:40 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 6000 block of Lurelane Avenue in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the victim’s residence and stole two motorcycles. The investigation is still on-going.

(HESPERIA) — On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at approximately 11:50 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to Chevron, 11510 Fashion Court, in reference to a robbery. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said an unknown male suspect entered the location and approached the cashier. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from the register. The cashier complied and gave the suspect a small amount of cash, before the suspect fled the location. The investigation is still on-going.

(ADELANTO) — On May 3, 2020, at about 10:47 am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 14200 block of Caroline Street reference an Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks said the 18-year-old male victim walked toward an unknown male suspect in the street with the intent to fight him. The victim then punched the suspect 3 times. The suspect tried to ride his bicycle away from the scene when the victim kicked him off the bicycle. The suspect pulled a knife out of his pocket and stabbed the victim one time in the back of the shoulder. The suspect left northbound on his bicycle prior to police arrival. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and refused to give any other statements.

(HESPERIA) — On Monday, May 4, 2020, at approximately 12:03 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to Chevron located at 13188 Main Street, in reference to a robbery. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said the victim was seated in her vehicle when two unknown suspects approached. One suspect opened the door to the victim’s vehicle and brandished a firearm. The suspect demanded the victim get out of her vehicle. The victim exited and the suspects fled the location in the victim’s vehicle.

(HESPERIA) — On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at approximately 11:20 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to Personalized Business Service, 14609 Main Street, in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the location. It is unknown if anything was taken. The investigation is still on-going.

(LUCERNE VALLEY) — On May 2, 2020, at about 9:08 am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a residential burglary in the 31500 block of Smoke Bush Road in Lucerne Valley. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks said unknown susect(s) forced entry onto the victim’s property through a locked gate.The suspect(s) used an unknown object to cut the lock from the gate. The suspects forced entry into the shed and stole about 10 solar batteries from within the shed. They stole the air conditioning unit from the shed as well. The suspect(s) stole the victim’s commercial generator The suspect(s) forced entry into the rear door of the victim’s vacant residence and entered. The suspect(s) stole the victim’s dyson vacuum and removed a brand new microwave from its box and set it outside. The suspect(s) did not take the microwave and left the scene the same way they entered.

(HESPERIA) — On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at approximately 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 7000 block of C Avenue in reference to a burglary. Sheriff’s officials said an unknown suspect gained entry into the victim’s residence by breaking a glass door. While inside, the suspect took miscellaneous jewelry. The investigation is still on-going.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 5, 2020, at about 11:46 am deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the 14100 block of Cholame Road (county area of Victorville) regarding a stabbing. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks said when deputies arrived they found a 50-year-old male adult with multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to a hospital. The investigation was ongoing and no other information was available for release.

(HESPERIA) — On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to Brentwood Products, 17071 Hercules Street, in reference to a burglary. Sheriff’s officials said unknown suspects forced entry into the location and took a trailer along with a large amount of wood. The investigation is still on-going.

(HESPERIA) — On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 11000 block of Locust Avenue in reference to a shooting. Sheriff’s officials said the victim heard a gunshot while inside of his residence and later noticed bullet holes in his television and window. No injuries were reported. The investigation is still on-going.

(HESPERIA) — On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at approximately 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 11000 block of Hemlock Avenue in reference to a 911 call. For unknown reasons, a male accidentally shot himself in the leg. The male was transported to a hospital for his injuries and is expected to survive.

(HESPERIA) — On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at approximately 2:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 17000 block of Sequoia Street in reference to an assault. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said the victim was in a physical altercation with the girlfriend of the suspect. The suspect, Joshua Conway, 27-year-old male out of Hesperia, brandished a firearm and pointed the gun at the victim. A search warrant was served at Conway’s residence and the firearm was located. Conway was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for the associated charges.

(HESPERIA) — On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence located in the 13000 block of La Crescenta Street in reference to an assault. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said three juveniles were fighting at the location when two of the juveniles brandished pocketknives. Another juvenile attempted to separate the parties and the other juvenile sustained a cut to his arm in the process. All parties fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The investigation is still on-going.

(HESPERIA) — On Thursday, May 7, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the Sunrise Terrace Apartments located at 8632 C Avenue, in reference to shots heard in the area. Through investigation, it was discovered that multiple juveniles were in a fight and two juveniles fired rounds. All parties left the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. The investigation is still on-going.

(HESPERIA) — On Friday, May 8, 2020, at approximately 1:44 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to Extra Space Storage, 9353 Mariposa Road, in reference to a burglary. Unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the victim’s storage unit and took miscellaneous items. The investigation is still on-going.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 9, 2020, at about 7:24 am, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the area of Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road regarding an Assault With a Deadly Weapon. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said deputies responded to the report of a female riding on top of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the female was no longer on the car and advised deputies that Montia Scott was driving her vehicle with her on it and would not stop to let her off. Montia Scott was arrested for PC 245 Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and PC273.5 Inflict Injury on a Spouse or Co-Habitant – both are felonies. He was transported and booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

(HESPERIA) — On Saturday, May 9, 2020, at approximately 4:10 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to the area of Bear Valley Road and Cottonwood Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Karl Tanchez Mendez, a 24-year-old male out of Victorville, called 911 excessively with no emergency. Tanchez Mendez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for the associated charges.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 9, 2020, at about 7:24 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to an assault call in the area of Mojave Drive and Amargosa Road. Multiple callers reported seeing a woman on top of a Ford SUV, being driven by a man. They reported the female was yelling for the driver to stop the vehicle. 37-year old Montia Scott had driven from a motel on Mojave, near Village Drive, to the intersection of Equestrian and Reno Loop, where his 35-year old girlfriend was able to jump off of the vehicle. Deputies learned the two had been arguing about personal issues and when Scott got in the vehicle to leave, the victim got on top, in an attempt to keep him from taking it. However, Scott drove the vehicle away from the motel, despite her being on top. The victim sustained scrapes but refused medical attention. Scott was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 9, 2020, at about 9:49 am, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 15600 block of La Verida Drive regarding a shooting at a dwelling. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller said the reporting party stated she noticed two holes in the outside of her residence this morning and believed bullets may have caused them. Deputies confirmed the holes were bullet holes—no suspect information.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 10, 2020, at about 7:22 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 15400 block of Nisqualli Road regarding someone possibly harassing 911. According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, “in just under two hours, 35-year old Dawn Dedeaux, made seven calls to 911. Two of those calls were hang-ups and during the other five, she reported miscellaneous information that was determined to be unfounded and not of an emergency nature. Deputies transported Dedeaux to High Desert Detention Center where she was booked and subsequently released with a citation.”

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 10, 2020, at about 8:49 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 15800 block of Green Hill Drive reference an assault. According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, Deputies responded to the location after receiving a report of a man having been hit by another man with a beer bottle. When deputies arrived and made contact with the victim, he refused to give any information about the identity of the suspect and said he did not want to press charges. No one else at the location was willing to provide further information. The victim was transported to a local hospital for a laceration above his eye.”

(HESPERIA) — On Sunday, May 10, 2020, at approximately 12:58 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 14000 block of Desert Rose Street in reference to a disturbance. Ernesto Perez, a 24-year-old male out of Hesperia, and the victim were in a verbal argument. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said Perez grabbed the victim by the neck and brandished a gun. Perez pointed the gun at the victim and demanded money be transferred electronically to his bank account. The victim complied and Perez left the location. Perez was located at his residence in the City of Victorville, arrested and later booked at High Desert Detention Center for the associated charges.

(HESPERIA) — On Sunday, May 10, 2020, at approximately 8:05 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 15000 block of Farmington Street in reference to shots heard in the area. Sheriff’s officials said Unknown suspect(s) shot multiple rounds at the victim’s residence. No injuries were reported and the investigation is still on-going.

(VICTORVILLE) –– On May 11, 2020, at about 8:00 am deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a commercial burglary in the 12300 block of Locust Avenue. Sheriff’s officials said sometime between 5/8/20 and 5/11/20, an unknown suspect(s) entered Victor Elementary School District’s Nutritional Services location and broke into a District vehicle. Approximately $3000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from the vehicle. No arrests have been made as of this time.

(HESPERIA) — On Monday, May 11, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 9000 block of Hickory Avenue in reference to a welfare check. Marietta Bekke, 39-year-old female out of Pico Rivera, called 911 excessively with no emergency. Bekke was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for the associated charges.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 11, 2020, at about 4:00 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13700 block of Milburn Place regarding a carjacking. According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez, “the victim and her 17-year old son got into an argument on their way to an appointment. The son exited the vehicle before they reached their destination and the victim drove back home. The 17-year old showed up at home, took the keys to the car without the victim’s permission, and left the house in the car. Deputies located the car and it was returned to the victim. The 17-year old was not located during a search of the area.”

(HESPERIA) — On Monday, May 11, 2020, at approximately 10:48 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a residence located in the 11000 block of Mariposa Road in reference to a burglary. Sheriff’s officials said unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the victim’s residence and took multiple items. The investigation is still on-going.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 11, 2020, at about 4:03 am, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 12900 block of Hesperia Road. Sheriff’s Dispatch was notified of an alarm activation at All Care Pharmacy. Deputies responded and suspects had fled the location. Surveillance video indicated three black males broke into the business using a crowbar, stole multiple types of narcotics, and fled the location in a dark color vehicle. The investigation is on-going.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 12, 2020, at about 5:32 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 14100 block of Burning Tree regarding an Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect, 24-year old Jonathan Moses Reyes of Carson CA, drove to the Burning Tree location and left property belonging to a resident there on the sidewalk. At the time of the drop off another resident of the location, the 48-year old female victim was outside by her vehicle. Before the suspect drove away he pointed a firearm at the victim and home and fired one round. The victim was in fear for her life and that of her children inside the home and ran inside. The suspect drove away. Through investigation, deputies learned the property dropped off by the suspect belonged to the ex-girlfriend of the suspect’s cousin. The ex-girlfriend was inside the Burning Tree location at the time of the incident. A BOLO was sent out on the suspect and his vehicle. Just before 6:00 pm, deputies from Hesperia Police Department spotted the suspect in his vehicle and were able to detain him in the 15600 block of Muscatel. During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered the firearm used during the incident, which turned out to be a silver and black BB gun. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 12, 2020, at about 2:08 pm deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 15000 block of Odell Ct regarding an Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The suspect, 49-year old Edward Rivera, lives with his elderly parents at the incident location. Sheriff’s officials said the suspect and victim, his 86-year old father, were involved in an argument for unknown reasons. The argument escalated and the suspect hit the victim several times with his hands and a metal pole. The suspect left the house and was located about a block away by deputies responding to the call. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is expected to recover. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and harm to an elderly or dependent adult. He is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

(ADELANTO) — On May 13, 2020, at about 3:19 pm deputies from the Victor Valley Station responded to the 12000 block of Air Expressway regarding an Aggravated Battery. Sheriff’s officials said the victim and suspect were involved in a traffic collision. The suspect punched the victim in the head twice following the crash. The suspect got back into his vehicle and fled. No arrests have been made.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 13, 2020, at about 3:19 pm, deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a burglary in the 15100 block of Bear Valley Road. Sheriff’s officials said a male subject removed merchandise from Home Depot, without paying for it. A loss prevention store member attempted to stop the subject but the subject tried to punch him. The subject threw the merchandise down and got into a red Ford F-150 with out of state license plates. No injuries were sustained by the employee and no arrests have been made.

(VICTORVILLE) — On May 13, 2020, at about 11:02 am deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Mariposa Road. Deputies responded to the 13300 block of Mariposa Road per a request from Michael Thomas Hooks, 53 of Victorville. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said Hooks previously lived at the location and due to a restraining order issued against him had moved out. He desired to go into the home and remove some of his belongings and requested a deputy be present to keep the peace. Deputies arrived shortly before Hooks and one went inside with him upon his arrival. A records check was conducted on Hooks and it was found his driver’s license had been suspended. Deputies also discovered the registration on Hooks’ vehicle was expired. Hooks was informed that his vehicle was going to be towed and he was going to be issued a citation for the violations. Hooks became irate and threatened the deputies. Hooks, a known gang associate and convicted felon currently on probation, threatened to make contact with people he knew and threatened the deputies. Hooks was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for threatening a Public Officer and promoting a criminal street gang. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on May 15, 2020.

(APPLE VALLEY) — On May 14, 2020, at about 7:46 pm a deputy from the Apple Valley Police Department attempted a traffic stop on a 2004 Volvo for expired registration in the area of Gayhead Road and Rancherias Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the driver failed to yield and the pursuit lasted a few minutes (a couple of miles) and at the termination point the driver collided with a chain link fence on Flathead Rd. The driver was found to be a male juvenile (maybe 17-years-old) and he was released to LA County Department of Children and Family Services.

