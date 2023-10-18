VVNG ADVERTISING

Hyper- Local Audience

VVNG is the leading digital news source in the Victor Valley focusing on breaking news, making it the GO-TO choice for locals to stay informed.

High Visibility

All ad units on VVNG.com have high visibility, with click-through rates above industry benchmarks.

Measure Performance

Get easy to read detailed performance reports upon request at anytime.

Audience Profiles

Average Percentage of female visitors

50.4%

Male visitors

Average Percentage of male visitors

49.6% of readers

330K

Monthly Unique Visitors on VVNG.com

1.7M

Monthly Page Views on VVNG.com

162K

Facebook Followers

126K

Instagram Followers

12.1K

X ( formerly Twitter) Followers

Advertising Packages

Packages help save you money while maximizing your exposure. All impressions will be delivered over a 30-day period. Renews monthly unless cancelled.

Standard

  • 75,000 Guaranteed In-Article impressions
  • Free Banner Ad Design

Total Cost: $750

Premier

  • 75,000Guaranteed Leaderboard impressions
  • 75,000 Guaranteed In-Article impressions
  • 10% discount applied
  • Free Banner Ad Design

Total Cost: $1,485

Premier Platinum

  • 100,000Guaranteed Billboard impressions
  • 100,000Guaranteed Leaderboard impressions
  • 100,000 Guaranteed In-Article impressions
  • 20% discount applied
  • Receive 30% off additional impressions
  • Free Banner Ad Designs

Total Cost: $2,880

Platinum Plus

Best Deal

  • 300,000 Guaranteed Billboard impressions
  • 100,000 Guaranteed Leaderboard impressions
  • 100,000 Guaranteed In-Article impressions
  • 35% discount applied
  • Receive 50% off additional impressions.
  • Free Banner Ad Design

Total Cost: $4480

