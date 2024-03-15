VVHS locked down on Friday after an unconfirmed weapon threat on campus

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The campus of Victor Valley High School in Victorville was placed on lockdown following an unconfirmed weapon threat on campus, officials said.

Public Engagement Information Manager Kris Reilly said authorities ordered a lockdown while they swept the campus. “We take all threats seriously. Students and staff are safe,” stated Reilly.

At about 12:20 pm, on Friday, March 15, 2024, concerned parents posted on the Victor Valley News Group on Facebook and said there was a heavy police presence on campus and along Mojave Drive.

A cell phone video taken by a student showed a couple of armed deputies running through the gymnasium as other students sat in place.

“Until the lockdown is lifted, no students will be permitted to leave campus, and we respectfully request that you do not go to the campus, as no one will be allowed to enter,” stated Reilly.

At about 12:50 pm, school officials confirmed the lockdown had been lifted and all students and staff were safe.

Additionally, officials confirmed that no weapon was found on campus, and the threat was unfounded.

“We thank the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department for their quick response and assistance. We take all potential threats to our staff or students extremely seriously, and out of an abundance of caution, extra deputies will remain on campus until the end of the school day. We thank our school community for their ongoing assistance in identifying all possible threats. The school day will continue normally,” stated Kris Reilly.





