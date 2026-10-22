VVC Powers Up Spooky Season with Rammy’s Trunk or Treat Galaxy on Saturday, October 24
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – Victor Valley College (VVC) invites families from across the High Desert to power up for one of the region’s most anticipated fall traditions: Rammy’s Trunk or Treat Galaxy, taking place Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. around the pixelesque VVC Lake.
Now entering another exciting year, the beloved community celebration returns bigger, brighter, and more interactive than ever, transforming the campus into a colorful, video game-inspired world filled with treats, activities, live entertainment, and family-friendly adventures for all ages.
“Trunk or Treat has become one of Victor Valley College’s signature community events,” said VVC student and ASB Athletics Senator Jared Bitanga. “Each year we look for new ways to create unforgettable memories for families while showcasing the spirit, creativity, and hospitality of our campus. This year’s Mario Brothers Galaxy inspired theme brings a fun, nostalgic twist that children and adults alike will enjoy.”
Bigger Trunk or Treat Experience Around the Lake
The expanded Trunk or Treat route will once again surround the VVC Lake and feature an impressive lineup of decorated VVC specialty vehicles and community partners, military and first responder displays, local organizations, and more. Families can collect a massive stash of candy while enjoying free games, giveaways, music, and interactive experiences throughout the event.
Last year’s celebration welcomed over 6,000 attendees, making it one of the college’s most successful community outreach events.
New for 2026: Warp Zone Adventure Hub
Inside the Student Activities Center, guests can enter the all-new Warp Zone Adventure Hub, an immersive family activity area inspired by classic video game worlds.
The experience will feature themed activities, interactive stations which include a clay pumpkin painting station, a Play-Doh zone, painting spot, and a coloring book activity with brand-new limited-edition RAMMY’S Spooky Adventures coloring books. The space is designed for younger guests looking for just the right amount of spooky fun and activities away from the walk path around the lake.
Event Highlights Include:
- Expanded Trunk or Treat route around the VVC Lake including NAMI’s Mental health Walk
- Warp Zone Adventure Hub inside the Student Activities Center
- Kid-friendly Galaxy Haunted Maze
- Meet-and-greets and selfies with superheroes from the official West Coast Avengers
- Live music and entertainment from VVC and Rockstars of Tomorrow
- Face painting, games, and children’s activities
- Fun photo opportunities throughout the event
- Engagement activities hosted by VVC student-athletes
- Community resource booths and giveaways, Pet Adoptions and more!
Food Fit for a Hero’s Quest
Guests can enjoy a variety of themed and fan-favorite treats throughout the afternoon, including:
- Freshly made funnel cakes, kettle corn, Mario Bros themed shaved ice
- Agua Frescas, Taco Truck and the RAMS Café for meals
- Nachos, Cotton Candy and popcorn
- Additional specialty offerings from the RAMS Café, located inside Building 44, serving creative dishes for hungry adventurers.
Free and Safe Family Fun
Admission and parking are free for all attendees.
Whether you’re hunting for candy, meeting superheroes, exploring the haunted maze, or simply enjoying an afternoon with family and friends, Rammy’s Trunk or Treat Galaxy promises a magical fall experience filled with community spirit, imagination, and Spooky Season fun.
Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!