VVAPL to suspend animal shelter operations

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Victor Valley Animal Protective League (VVAPL) Board of Directors reported Friday that VVAPL has officially given a thirty-day termination notice to the City of Victorville for animal sheltering services, along with their decision not to renew the animal services contract.

Subsequently, VVAPL will suspend animal shelter operations after the remaining adoptable animals are placed in homes or transferred to rescues.

As of the end of day April 30, 2023, VVAPL will no longer accept animals or provide low-cost spay/neuter and vaccination services to public animals. Animal adoptions will continue until all adoptable animals are placed in homes or transferred to rescues.

After the remaining animals are placed and shelter operations suspended, the Board of Directors will strategize on the best path forward for the nonprofit to continue with their mission to save animal lives.

“Suspending shelter operations does not mean the end of the animal shelter. In many ways, it will be a new beginning,” said VVAPL Board President Terry Saenz. “For the most part, this shelter was built on a model of receiving most operation revenue from a full-time vet. While this transition is not without pain, it became clear after the recent pandemic deluge of animals, increasing costs, loss of the full-time vet, and not finding a replacement after over 6 months of a nationwide search, the reimbursement from the city contract, along with donations, is not enough to sustain operations in its current form. The Board is looking forward to building a sustainable model using a variety of revenue streams and keeping Charles and Dorothy Thomas’ dream alive of an animal shelter that continues for years to come to Make a Difference One Life at a Time.”

Victor Valley Animal Protective League opened the first animal shelter in the Victor Valley in 1962 followed by a low-cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic in 1980. VVAPL’s Board of Directors and employees have valued the long relationship with the city in our joint quest to provide quality care to the animals of the Victor Valley.

Updates will be posted on the website at vvapl.org and Facebook page.

