Volunteers collect over 15 tons of litter during Victorville Community Cleanup Day
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Hundreds of volunteers worked together on April 23, 2022, and collected over 15 tons of litter/trash during the City of Victorville Community Cleanup Day.
City officials said 535 volunteers collected approximately 1,340 bags of litter from around the City and called the event a success.
Since the program started in October 2007, a total of 18,421 volunteers have participated in the event and 233 total tons of trash/litter have been collected.
For more information on volunteering or sponsoring a future cleanup day should visit VictorvilleCA.gov/CCU.
Statistics from April’s cleanup day:
- The youngest volunteer was 10-month-old Kinza.
- The oldest volunteer was 82-year-old Francis.
- The most money found was $20.
- There were 34 total teams created for the cleanup day.
- University Preparatory School had the largest group with 50 volunteers.
- Townhouse Homeowners Association has the smallest with 2 volunteers.
- The most common items picked up were masks, lids, straws, and food wrappers.
- The most unusual items found were a toilet and a car hood.
