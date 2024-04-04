 
Volunteer Pet Fosters Needed in the City of Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 4, 2024 | 7:35 amLast Updated: April 4, 2024 | 7:35 am

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville is seeking volunteers to foster animals in its care. 

Fostering is an important part of helping animals receive social interaction to maintain their health and keep them adoptable.

Fosters who are willing to foster pets short-term on the weekends or for a longer duration are both needed.

The City’s Animal Care & Control will provide necessary supplies to fosters including food, vaccinations, vet visits if needed, and crate/puppy pads.  Animal Care & Control will also transport the animal to their new foster home if requested.

While an animal is being fostered through the City of Victorville Fostering Program, it will remain available for adoption.

Learn more about this program and apply to become a pet foster at VictorvilleCA.gov/fosterprogram.

Questions can be directed to (760) 955-5089


