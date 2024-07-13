Vista Fire Update: 31% Containment Achieved, 2,887 Acres Burned

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters battling the Vista Fire made significant progress last night, thanks to cooler weather conditions. Currently, the fire is 31% contained and has burned 2,887 acres.

Crews focused their efforts on the northern flank, while maintaining control of the southern and eastern flanks.

“We’ve had some good luck with the weather during these last few shifts, but it’s important to recognize that fire behavior is dynamic. We have resources available and are prepared to respond to any new initial attack fires”, said Travis Ederer, Strategic Operations Section Chief.

The Forest Service has issued area closures for the Vista Fire on the San Bernardino and Angeles National Forests. Roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, and dispersed recreation areas are closed to ensure safety. More details can be found on the San Bernardino Alerts and Angeles Alerts websites.

Today’s weather forecast includes a 20-25% chance of thunderstorms and wind gusts of 20-30 MPH. These conditions, including erratic winds and dry lightning, may present challenges and test the containment lines. Firefighters are adopting a cautious approach.

Fire crews are securing lines and mopping up on the eastern flank, while establishing handlines on the southern flank to connect with existing containment lines. Aircraft support is available, although wind shear may limit operations.

Key Information

Air Quality: For tips on protecting yourself and your family, visit AirNow.gov.

For tips on protecting yourself and your family, visit AirNow.gov. Road Closures: Lytle Creek Road remains closed to the general public, including all recreation areas north of Glen Helen Parkway.

Evacuations: Mt. Baldy Resort is under evacuation.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments use the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS) for high-speed alerts. More information is available at San Bernardino Fire Alerts.

Fire Details

Start Date & Time: July 7, 2024, at 9:51 am

July 7, 2024, at 9:51 am Total Personnel: 724

724 Location: Southside of Lytle Creek

Southside of Lytle Creek Structures Threatened: 416

416 Unified Command Agencies: California Incident Management Team 15, San Bernardino County Fire Dept.

Note: Increased fire restrictions are in effect, limiting campfires to developed areas listed in the Forest Order.

(Photo: San Bernardino National Forest)





