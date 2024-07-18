Vista Fire Scorches 2,936 Acres, Now 79% Contained

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Vista Fire, which has so far affected 2,936 acres, is now 79% contained, with 396 personnel actively working on the site.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, firefighters are diligently patrolling the area, conducting mop-up operations, and checking containment lines.

Despite the progress, 416 structures are still threatened. Crews are not only focused on the current fire but are also prepared to respond to any new fire starts due to the ongoing dry conditions. Suppression repair operations are ongoing, and unnecessary equipment is being removed from containment and contingency lines.

Incident Commander Tom Clemo highlighted the significance of being cautious in such conditions. “We are going to go slow and be careful with our suppression repair plan,” he said, noting that seven out of ten incident management teams in California are currently assigned due to the Preparedness Level 5 status. This level indicates significant ongoing incidents and fully engaged resources nationwide.

In response to the fire, the Forest Service has enforced an area closure in both the San Bernardino and Angeles National Forests. The public is urged to refrain from entering these areas, including Lytle Creek Road, to ensure the safety of firefighters, residents, and visitors.

CLOSURES:

Closure order in effect on the San Bernardino National Forest and the Angeles National Forest. Several roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, trailheads, and dispersed recreation areas are closed to the public to provide for firefighter, community and public safety. Recreation activities are prohibited within the closure area.

Lytle Creek Road is closed to the general public including all recreation areas north of Glen Helen Parkway.

Visit by U.S. Fire Administrator

On July 16, Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, the U.S. Fire Administrator, visited the incident command post and fire camp for the Vista Fire at Glen Helen Regional Park. She was accompanied by Orange County Fire Authority Fire Chief Brian Fennessy. The visit provided an opportunity for them to meet with the leadership and staff managing the fire.

The unified command, initially managed by California Interagency Incident Management Team 15 and the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, saw Team 15 assume sole command on July 15.

Efforts continue to manage the fire effectively, and the dedicated personnel on the ground remain focused on safeguarding the community and the environment.

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, Administrator for the United States Fire Administration (center), and leadership managing the Vista Fire gathered for a group photo at the incident command post for the Vista Fire at Glen Helen Regional Park, Calif., July 16. (USDA Forest Service photo by Tom Engberg)

Tom Clemo, Incident Commander, Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, Administrator for the United States Fire Administration, and Danelle D. Harrison, Forest Supervisor for the San Bernardino National Forest, walk during a visit by Moore-Merrell to the incident command post of the Vista Fire, July 16. Clemo leads the California Interagency Incident Management Team 15, who is managing the suppression of the wildfire that is burning on the western side of the forest. (USDA Forest Service photo by Gus Bahena)

Scott Grasmick, Operations Section Chief, briefs Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, Administrator for the United States Fire Administration, on the location, size and containment of the Vista Fire during a visit to the fire’s incident command post, July 16. Grasmick serves with California Interagency Incident Management Team 15, who is managing the suppression of the wildfire. (USDA Forest Service photo by Tom Engberg)

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, Administrator for the United States Fire Administration (center), meets with leadership and representatives of cooperating agencies that are managing suppression of the Vista Fire, July 16. The wildfire is burning in the San Bernardino National Forest and is being managed by California Interagency Incident Management Team 15. (USDA Forest Service photo by Tom Engberg)

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, Administrator for the United States Fire Administration, listens to a presentation by Travis Ederer, Operations Section Chief, July 16. Moore-Merrell was visiting the incident command post for the Vista Fire, which is being managed by Ederer’s team, California Interagency Incident Management Team 15. Ederer was displaying a graphic based on data for the suppression difficulty index of the fire and the surrounding area. Red indicates that the level of suppression would be at the highest difficulty and the lighter colors, such as blue and yellow would present the least difficulty for suppression efforts. (USDA Forest Service photo by Gus Bahena)

Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell, Administrator for the United States Fire Administration (fourth from left) was transported by the Orange County Fire Authority to the Vista Fire incident command post set up at Glen Helen Regional Park, Calif., July 16. (USDA Forest Service photo by Tom Engberg)





