Vista Fire Expands to 558 Acres; Efforts to Contain Continue

UPDATE 7/8 at 2:05 PM: The Vista Fire exploded to 558 acres and remains at 0% containment. Lytle Creek Road is closed at Glen Helen Parkway to the public, residence only. The PCT is closed from Lytle Creek to Mt. Baldy. Officials are urging hikers to stay off the trails in the Mt. Baldy area until further notice.

San Bernardino National Forest, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US Forest Service has reported that the Vista Fire has expanded to 115 acres and remains 0% contained. A total of 275 personnel have been mobilized to combat the blaze.

Fire officials noted the challenging conditions, stating, “The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain, and was active overnight.”

The efforts to contain the blaze have been significant, with four aircraft currently assigned to the incident. Additional aircraft, equipment, and crews have been ordered to assist in the battle.

Today’s focus will be on flanking the fire, with crews constructing hand and dozer lines. Aircraft will play a crucial role, targeting hotspots and dropping fire retardant to decelerate the fire’s progression.

An evacuation order has been issued for the Mt. Baldy ski resort out of an abundance of caution. Portions of the Pacific Crest Trail are closed from the Lytle Creek area to Mt. Baldy, along with additional trails below Mt. Baldy.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

