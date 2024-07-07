Vista Fire Erupts Near Lytle Creek, Forcing Trail Closures and Evacuations at Mt. Baldy Ski Resort

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Firefighters are battling a new brush fire that erupted in the San Bernardino National Forest northwest of the mountain community of Lytle Creek on Sunday morning.

The incident dubbed the Vista Fire was reported at about 9:55 am, on July 7, 2024, and by 2:30 pm, the fire had consumed approximately 100 acres.

The fire caused a thick, dark plume of smoke to billow into the sky that could be seen from miles around the Victor Valley as well as the Inland Empire.

(Vista Fire as seen from Oak Hills)

The SB National Forest said air and ground resources are actively suppressing the fire.

At 2:40 pm, County Fire entered into a Unified Command with the San Bernardino National Forest. StrikeTeam 6820A, BDC Crew7 and BC127 were dispatched to the Mt. Baldy ski resort. Additional CountyFire assets remained engaged from the eastern side of the incident.

At about 3:15 pm, San Bernardino County Fire said “Effective immediately, all trails in the Mt Baldy area above the resort parking lot are closed.” The Fire Department said Mt Baldy ski resort, Lift #1 is open for hikers to assist in the evacuation. There are no evacuation orders or warnings for the community of Mt Baldy.

(Map of the Vista Fire)

At 3:21 pm, County Fire said that effective immediately, all trails in the Mt Baldy area above the resort parking lot are closed. Mt Baldy ski resort, Lift #1 is open for hikers to assist in evacuation. There are NO evacuation orders or warnings for the community of Mt Baldy.

According to the Watch Duty APP, as of 4:35 pm, the fire is at 94.5 acres and no information on containment. The cause remains under investigation.

At about 3:21 am, on July 7, 2024, firefighters responded to a brush fire in the area of Highway 2 and Scrub Oak Drive in Wrightwood. The incident was named the Manzanita Fire and was quickly contained at half an acre. The cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries or damages were reported.

(Photo: Brig Dauber)





(Scroll Down To Comment)