Vista Fire Doubles to 2,354 Acres, Community Meeting Planned for Lytle Creek Residents

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Vista Fire has grown to 2,354 acres as of Wednesday morning, with no containment reported yet. The combination of high temperatures and dry conditions continues to influence the fire’s behavior.

A heat advisory is in place until 9:00 pm on Thursday, bringing hot and dry weather to the area affected by the fire. These conditions, along with challenging terrain and dry vegetation, are expected to increase fire activity this afternoon. Fire crews are focusing on establishing a secure point on the northwest side of the fire to start building containment lines. Additionally, air resources are being used to manage the fire’s growth.

Last night, quick reaction forces (QRF), including two heavy helicopters, dropped 60,000 gallons of water. This action helped cool the fire area and supported firefighters in maintaining control along the fire’s edge. On the northwest flank, the fire is currently holding in Stockton Flats. There was some minor fire spread on the western flank, but it was quickly contained due to the sparse vegetation in that area.

On the eastern side, the fire encountered the 2023 Nob Fire scar, which has slowed its progress. Yesterday afternoon, a spot fire occurred about a mile east of the main fire but was promptly addressed with water drops. Ground crews will hike to this area during today’s operations. The majority of the fire’s growth has been observed on its southern and southeastern edges, with an increase of 1,200 acres toward Coldwater Canyon.

Throughout today, firefighters will continue suppression efforts both from the air and on the ground, seeking opportunities to establish containment lines in the difficult terrain. Additional fire resources are arriving to bolster the efforts to contain the Vista Fire.

There will be a community meeting on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at 6:00 pm. The address is 14082 Center Rd., Lytle Creek, CA 92358. This meeting is for residents in the Lytle Creek area. Lytle Creek Road is open to residents only north of Glen Helen Parkway.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the San Bernadino National Forest Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoNF/. Questions may be posted during the live-stream.





