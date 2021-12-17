Violent sexual predator from Adelanto arrested in Big Bear

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old violent sexual predator from Adelanto was arrested in the mountain community of Big Bear after failing to register, officials said.

On Friday, December 10, 2021, deputies from the Victor Valley Station arrested Martin Kenneth Smith for failure to register his address after being classified as a Sexually Violent Predator.

Smith last reported he was living at a residence in the 11000 block of Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto. Deputies conducting a compliance check and discovered he no longer lived there. Smith was tracked to an address in the 800 block of C Lane in Big Bear, where he was arrested without incident.

Certain sex offenders are classified by the court as Sexually Violent Predators based upon their specific crimes.

“These offenders have specific registration requirements they are informed of prior to their release from custody. The offenders must register their address with local law enforcement every 90 days. Sexually Violent Predators who fail to register are subject to arrest and prosecution for felony charges,” stated a sheriff’s news release.



The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy W. Winegar, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.