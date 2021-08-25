All News
Village Drive in Victorville closed for a fatal traffic collision investigation
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of Village Drive in Victorville is closed as authorities conduct a fatal traffic accident investigation.
It happened at about 10:33 am on Wednesday, August 25th, and involved a dark-blue GMC Envoy just west of the intersection of Amargosa Road and Village Drive.
Victorville City Firefighters responded to the incident and located the overturned SUV along the eastbound lanes and partially on the sidewalk. Crews reported they had one person deceased at the scene and another person trapped.
Using the jaws of life, firefighters extricated a woman from the vehicle and transported her by ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical Center, and she was subsequently airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Village Drive is closed between Lanada Avenue and Amargosa Road as the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) conducts the investigation.
