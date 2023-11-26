VIDEO: Two Crashes Cause Further Delays on the 15 Freeway

Victor Valley area (VVNG.com) – The northbound 15 freeway experienced significant traffic congestion due to the holiday rush, compounded by two back-to-back crashes that occurred only a minute apart and less than a mile away from each other.

Dashcam footage captured one of the collisions.

The initial crash took place on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 12:43 pm, just south of Joshua Street, involving a white Toyota Prius and another vehicle, according to CHP logs.

Only a minute after the first incident, at 12:44 pm, a second collision was reported on the northbound 15 freeway at the US 395 connector.

This accident involved a black Volkswagen Jetta and a silver Honda SUV.

Rocio’s Salgado’s dashcam recorded the moment of impact as she was driving along the same route. In the 25-second footage, the SUV swerved in an attempt to avoid rear-ending the Jetta but ended up clipping the back rear-passenger side of the vehicle.

Both crashes happened in the #1 lane, causing a bottleneck and a significant traffic backup. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported in either collision.

The vehicles were quickly moved out of lanes and northbound traffic cleared up. As of 1:45 pm, traffic was flowing, however, pockets of stop-and-go traffic continued on the southbound I-15 through Hesperia.

The California Highway Patrol’s Victorville Station is currently investigating the cause of the accidents.

