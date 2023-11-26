VIDEO: Two Crashes Cause Further Delays on the 15 Freeway

Victor Valley area (VVNG.com) – The northbound 15 freeway experienced significant traffic congestion due to the holiday rush, compounded by two back-to-back crashes that occurred only a minute apart and less than a mile away from each other.
Dashcam footage captured one of the collisions.
The initial crash took place on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 12:43 pm, just south of Joshua Street, involving a white Toyota Prius and another vehicle, according to CHP logs.
Only a minute after the first incident, at 12:44 pm, a second collision was reported on the northbound 15 freeway at the US 395 connector.
This accident involved a black Volkswagen Jetta and a silver Honda SUV.
Rocio’s Salgado’s dashcam recorded the moment of impact as she was driving along the same route. In the 25-second footage, the SUV swerved in an attempt to avoid rear-ending the Jetta but ended up clipping the back rear-passenger side of the vehicle.
Both crashes happened in the #1 lane, causing a bottleneck and a significant traffic backup. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported in either collision.
The vehicles were quickly moved out of lanes and northbound traffic cleared up. As of 1:45 pm, traffic was flowing, however, pockets of stop-and-go traffic continued on the southbound I-15 through Hesperia.
The California Highway Patrol’s Victorville Station is currently investigating the cause of the accidents.To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
(Scroll down to leave a comment.)