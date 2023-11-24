VIDEO: Three Injured in Thanksgiving Crash After Joyride and Police Encounter

Victorville, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Thanksgiving morning, three individuals were injured following a joyride that ended in a dramatic encounter with the police. The incident took place on November 23, 2023, at approximately 4:50 am, at the intersection of Hook Boulevard and Showhorse Lane in Victorville.

According to surveillance videos obtained from the scene, a group comprising one male and two females, one of whom was just 16 years old, was spotted walking in a residential neighborhood in Victorville.

The trio allegedly checked the door of a vehicle and discovered it was unlocked. Despite the presence of a spotlight-equipped home surveillance camera tracking their every move, the three individuals proceeded to get into the unlocked car and drive away.

Shortly after the stolen vehicle was reported, the victim’s family received a distressing notification within 15 minutes, informing them that their vehicle had been involved in a crash. The family expressed their immediate concern about the incident.

A vehicle crashed moments after it was stolen from a home in Victorville. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Footage captured from another angle reveals the stolen vehicle veering off the road and crashing, with deputies behind them, and at least one suspect fleeing into a nearby residential bush.

According to Jessie Carillo and Erik Cruz, the homeowners who live next door to where the crash occurred, the male suspect concealed himself in the nearby bushes before being caught in the front yard of their residence.

Emergency responders from the Victorville City Firefighters were summoned to provide assistance. They promptly requested the aid of an airship and dispatched two ground ambulances to transport the injured parties to the hospital, per a previously published VVNG article.

One critically injured individual was airlifted by Mercy Air to Loma Linda University Medical Center for urgent medical attention, while the other two suffered less severe injuries.

One person was airlifted following the crash. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG)

Expressing his frustration, the victim’s son, whose vehicle was stolen, pleaded for the video footage to be widely shared, emphasizing the importance of locking car doors to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

The Victorville Police Department is currently investigating the accident to determine the cause and gather relevant details surrounding the joyride and subsequent crash.

Safety authorities and local law enforcement are reminding residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions, ensuring their vehicles are always securely locked. This incident serves as a stark reminder to the community to stay alert and help prevent similar occurrences from happening.

