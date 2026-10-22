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VIDEO: Strong Swirling Winds Send Trash Bin Airborne Near Highway 395 And Dos Palmas Road In Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:54 pm | Oct. 22, 2026 Updated 2:13 pm | Oct. 22, 2026
Large Dust Devil Sends Trash Bin Airborne Near Highway 395 And Dos Palmas Road In Victorville
(Credit: Jolina Renee)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Strong swirling winds captured on cell phone video swept through a Victorville neighborhood Thursday afternoon, dragging branches across the roadway and lifting a trash bin into the air.

Jolina Renee recorded the footage at about 1:00 p.m. on October 22, 2026, in the area of Highway 395 and Dos Palmas Road.

The video shows trash and paper circling above the street, with some debris appearing to rise several hundred feet into the air. Toward the end of the recording, the winds intensify, dragging large branches and shrubs across the roadway before lifting a trash bin off the ground.

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Renee described the scene as among the craziest things she has witnessed from Mother Nature while living in the High Desert.

The swirling winds came after a storm brought significant rainfall to the area Wednesday night. Cloudy skies and windy conditions remained Thursday as the storm cleared out.

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Dust devils typically form when sunlight heats the ground, causing warm air to rise and spin. Another phenomenon, known as a gustnado, can develop along the leading edge of winds flowing out of a thunderstorm.

The exact type of weather phenomenon captured in the footage has not been confirmed.

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(Photo by Vanessa Canary)
(Photo by Vanessa Canary)
(Photo by Reginald Frederick)
(Photo by Reginald Frederick)
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:54 pm | Oct. 22, 2026 Updated 2:13 pm | Oct. 22, 2026
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