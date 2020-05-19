VIDEO: Out of control car slams into medical transportation van in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A female passenger was ejected from an out of control vehicle after crashing into a medical transportation van in Victorville.

At about 2:20 pm a gold-colored Camry was traveling north on Hesperia Road, at a high rate of speed. When for unknown reasons, the Camry crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with a company van for Victorville Medical Transportation.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the female passenger in the Camry was ejected and flown to a trauma center for treatment.

The male driver of the Camry was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for complaint of pain. A passenger/patient in the van was also transported, as a precaution. The van driver complained of pain and was transported locally. It is believed all of the parties will fully recover.

A witness at the scene advised the driver of the Camry, 22- year old Jose Preciado was seen throwing a gun from the car prior to deputies coming on scene. Deputies located a loaded handgun in the nearby wash with the serial number scratched off.

The cause of the collision and the circumstances surrounding the gun are being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

Victorville Deputy N. Collas carries a handgun inside an evidence bag. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Hesperia Rd near Center St was closed for a short while due to a major crash. (Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

