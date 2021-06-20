Video of a large dust devil near restaurant row in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — At about 12:26 pm, on June 19th a large dust devil was formed near restaurant row on Amargosa Road in Victorville.

The temperature in Victorville was approximately 102 degrees and there were no reports of damages or injuries.

A dust devil is a strong, well-formed, and relatively short-lived whirlwind, ranging from small (half a metre wide and a few metres tall) to large (more than 10 metres wide and more than 1000 metres tall). The primary vertical motion is upward. Dust devils are usually harmless, but can on rare occasions grow large enough to pose a threat to both people and property. **wikipedia

Dust devils form when a pocket of hot air near the surface rises quickly through cooler air above it, forming an updraft.

(photo taken by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

