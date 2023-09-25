Victorville’s Green Tree Inn Sold for $13 Million to New Management

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A hotel in Victorville has been sold for $13 million to new management.

The 200-room hotel at 14173 Green Tree Boulevard was sold by Phillip Elghanian of GT Hotels, Inc. to an entity with affiliations to Rajesh Patel, Nitu Barot, and Ohm Patel.

The 10 acre property sold for $13 million, with $11.3 in financing from Celtic Bank Corp.

The property, known as the Green Tree Inn, includes banquet facilities and a closed cafe.

The new management will continue to operate under the same name, Green Tree Inn.

