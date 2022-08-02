Victorville woman with active warrants arrested after visiting a jail and bringing drugs

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman with active warrants was arrested after she showed up to visit an inmate while under the influence and binging meth into the jail facility, officials said.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, the suspect identified as 29-year-old Mary Cox drove to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s, High Desert Detention Center to visit an inmate.

While checking in for her visit, it was determined Cox had two active misdemeanor warrants for her arrest from San Bernardino County.

“Deputies Altamirano and Tomasello detained Cox for the warrants and found Cox to have signs and symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. Altamirano and Tomasello searched Cox’s vehicle and located several grams of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Cox was arrested and booked for PC4573 – Bringing a Controlled Substance to a Jail Facility and the two outstanding warrants. She is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $25,000.00 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300.

