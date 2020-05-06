Victorville woman killed in crash on the 91 freeway in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Riverside coroner officials identified a driver killed in a traffic collision as a 37-year-old woman from Victorville.

It happened at about 2:40 am, on Monday, May 4, 2020, on the westbound 91 freeway near Smith Avenue.

Chandra Woods was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry along with a 27-year-old passenger identified as Marcus Reeves, also a resident of Victorville, when for reasons still unknown, her vehicle stalled on the freeway and was struck from behind by a Hino box truck.

According to California Highway Patrol officials, the truck was traveling at about 55 mph and was unable to stop before impacting the tail end of the Camry.

Woods was rushed to Riverside Community Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The passenger was transported to Orange County Global Medical Center with moderate injuries. The driver of the box truck was not injured and was able to drive away from the scene.

