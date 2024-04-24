 
Victorville woman killed after crashing into back of a semi on Nisqualli Road

Victor Valley News Group
April 24, 2024 | 9:05 am
fatal crash vehicle into back of semi on nisqualli road in victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 44-year-old woman was killed after crashing into the back of a semi late Tuesday night in Victorville.

It happened at about 11:24 pm, on April 23, 2024, on Nisqualli Road, east of Sixth Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies determined that a gray Honda Civic and a red Freightliner Cascadia were involved in the crash.

fatal crash vehicle into back of semi on nisqualli road in victorville

For unknown reasons, the Honda slammed into the rear of a semi that was traveling westbound.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident and pronounced the driver of the Honda deceased at the scene. She was identified as Esperanza Guerra, a Victorville resident.

The driver of the semi was transported by ground ambulance with minor injuries.

(Facebook)

Victorville City Public Works employees were called out to assist in setting up a hard closure on Nisqualli Road between Sixth and Fourth Avenues.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy M. Lee or Deputy C. Stanley at the Victorville Police Station 760-241-2911.

fatal crash vehicle into back of semi on nisqualli road in victorville

