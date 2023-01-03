All News
Victorville woman gives birth to first baby of 2023 at St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The first baby of 2023 to be delivered at St. Mary Medical Center was to proud parents Gianna Amori-Medley and Steven White of Victorville.
Baby Emberlynn ‘Ember’ Marie was born on January 1, 2023, at 3:03 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds and 12 ounces, and 19 1/2 inches long.
“She is the 4th generation of Amori’s too,” said the baby’s grandmother. “Great Grandma Nancy was born in 1941, Julie Amori was born in 1972, Gianna Amori-Medley was born in 2002 and now Emberlynn Marie is born in 2023.”
Congratulations Gianna Amori-Medley and Steven White! Welcome to the Victor Valley baby Emberlynn!
