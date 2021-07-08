Victorville woman found dead in burning car in La Habra Heights

LA HABRA HEIGHTS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman found dead inside a burning vehicle in La Habra Heights was identified as 24-year-old Estrella Luna, a resident of Victorville.

It happened on Monday, July 5, 2021, at approximately 10:06 a.m., near North Cypress Street & Nabal Road in the city of La Habra Heights.

Industry Station Sheriff Deputies and La Habra Heights Fire Department responded to the area for a vehicle on fire. “When they arrived, The Fire Department extinguished the fire and discovered a female adult inside the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by paramedics,” stated a Los Angeles County news release.

Homicide investigators said they are continuing to investigate the circumstances and had no additional details available for release. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org

