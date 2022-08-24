Victorville woman finds burglars inside her home after leaving for several days

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville woman left her home for several days and found burglars walking around inside when she returned.

It happened on Monday, August 22, 2022, at about 7:58 p.m., at a residence in the 11000 block of Indian Hills Lane in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim reported after being gone for several days, she drove to her residence and noticed people walking around inside. While deputies were en route, one of the suspects left in a vehicle.

Deputies arrived at the residence and searched the interior. They located and detained one suspect, identified as Larry Yzaguirre, a 42-year-old resident of Victorville.

Deputies located the outstanding suspect’s vehicle. They conducted a traffic stop and detained the suspect, later identified as Ivan Rodriguez, a 25-year-old resident of Victorville.

“Based on victim and witness statements, the suspect’s forced entry into the residence several days prior and stole items from inside,” stated officials.

Yzaguirre was arrested and booked into custody for burglary, and outstanding warrants for check fraud and driving under the influence of alcohol. Rodriguez was arrested and booked into custody for burglary, and an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

