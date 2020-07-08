All News
Victorville Woman Crowned California Queen; Drops Over 215 Pounds Through Local Non-Profit
VICTORVILLE, Calif. — For many, the sheer notion of losing weight can be intimidating, especially when you consider that more than 40% of U.S. adults are obese and California has an obesity rate of 25.8%. However, with the proper support, achieving a healthy lifestyle is possible and is now more important than ever during the coronavirus pandemic.
Take Patricia Markby of Victorville into consideration. She lost an incredible 215.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS® (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization.
Patricia was recently crowned California Queen for her weight loss success, meaning she lost more weight than any other female member in the entire state!
Patricia attributes her weight loss success to the support she receives from her fellow TOPS members along with portion control and regular exercise.
“I discovered the cornerstone of my success has been a strong support system; I have always been blessed with family and friends that have loved and accepted me unconditionally,” said Markby. “Find a way of eating that gives you energy and is sustainable; when I focused on health rather than weight loss, I had the most success with both,” added Markby.
TOPS President Rick Danforth has invited Markby to participate in the TOPS International Recognition Days conference, rescheduled for July 2021 in Niagara Falls, New York. “Commemorating her life-changing achievement is an essential component of TOPS winning formula,” Danforth noted.
CALIFORNIA FACTS & STATS:
- 25.8% of the adult population is obese
- There are 288 TOPS chapters in California
- Last year, they lost a total of 24,259 pounds!
- Obesity effects more than a third of all Americans. That’s 78.6 million people. According to the CDC, it’s associated with “about 112,000 deaths every year in this country.” Obesity can cause an array of medical conditions including: heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer.
TOPS offers an individual approach to weight loss and overall wellness. Consistent group support, health education, and recognition are all key components to successful weight management.
Weekly meetings are the heart of TOPS support, whether they are held online or in-person. To find a local chapter, view www.tops.org or call 800-932-8677.
