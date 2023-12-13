Victorville Woman Arrested for Murder in Stabbing Incident at Rite Aid Parking Lot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old Victorville woman was arrested for murder after a stabbing investigation Monday night in Victorville.

On December 11, 2023, at 6:25 p.m., deputies in Victorville responded to a man-down call in the Rite Aid parking lot on Mojave Drive and El Evado Road.

When deputies arrived, they located a male victim, identified as 63-year-old Charles Malone, in the driver seat of a vehicle.

Through investigation, detectives learned the stabbing occurred at a residence in the 15800 block of Papago Place in Victorville.

After the stabbing, Malone drove himself to the parking lot at Rite Aid where he was found near the front entrance of the business.

‘Malone was unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his torso. Malone was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation. Investigators identified the suspect as Christina Correa.

Correa was arrested and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where she remains in custody without bail.

(Photo: Randy Martinez)

