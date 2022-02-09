Victorville woman arrested after stealing cart full of stuff from Walmart in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Natosha Sutton, a 37-year-old Victorville resident, was arrested after allegedly stealing a cart filled with merchandise from Walmart and striking an employee, officials said.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, at 4:18 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the Walmart located in the 20000 block of Highway 18 for a report of a female subject who pushed her way out of the store with a cart of stolen merchandise.

Upon arrival, Deputy Mammolito learned the suspect entered the store, selected multiple items, and attempted to exit the front door without paying for all of the merchandise.

(image: google maps)

“When Sutton was asked to show her receipt, she became upset and pushed her way out the front door, hitting an employee with the cart as she exited,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Sutton left the location in a red Jeep and was apprehended a short time later at Flathead Road and Tonawanda Road by Deputy Sanders.

Sutton was booked at High Desert Detention Center for robbery and trespassing and is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear at the Victorville Superior Court on February 8, 2022. In addition to the above charges, Sutton is being held on a felony warrant out of our county.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

