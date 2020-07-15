Victorville woman arrested after her and 3 kids found in running vehicle inside closed garage

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Victorville deputy’s quick thinking helped save the lives of three children and their mom after they were found inside a running car parked in the garage with no ventilation, officials said.

It happened on July 11, 2020, when 26-year-old Ryesha Hart called 911 and told the dispatcher she had lost a lot of blood and was going to drive herself to the ER along with her 3 children, officials said.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said, when dispatch attempted to connect her with medical, she hung up and attempts by Dispatch to re-contact Hart were unsuccessful.

Deputies arrived at the residence in the 14400 block of Seneca Road and discovered Hart and her three children, ages 6, 3, and 1, were inside the closed garage with a vehicle running.

According to Rodriguez, Deputy C. Smith forced entry into the garage, and Hart and the children were moved to safety by deputies.

“The temperature inside the vehicle had reached over 90 degrees and the only ventilation for the exhaust fumes in the garage was a small ventilation grate in the exterior wall. Conditions inside the home were found to be inadequate for the proper and safe care of the children,” stated Rodriguez.

The children were transported to a local hospital as a precaution, prior to being given over to the care of the Department of Children and Family Services. Hart was seen at a local hospital and subsequently booked at High Desert Detention Center for PC273A(A) Child Cruelty, likely to result in serious injury death.

Booking logs show that Ryesha was released from custody on July 14th and has no scheduled court appearance.

VVNG checked about Ryesha’s claims that she had lost a lot of blood with the sheriff’s spokeswoman who stated she did not have any information on whether or not she had injuries. “She was checked out at a hospital prior to booking, so if there were injuries they were not of the caliber that would require a hospital stay,” stated Rodriguez.

Vehicle exhaust fumes can expose people to poisonous carbon monoxide (CO) gas. Overexposure to the odorless and colorless gas can cause death. Direct inhalation can cause carbon monoxide poisoning, which is why you shouldn’t run a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage. *source: healthline.com

At high concentrations, such as produced in the exhaust of a cold engine, carbon monoxide intoxication occurs in only a few minutes, leaving those poisoned incapable of realizing they are poisoned, and unable to protect themselves. Carbon monoxide poisoning can happen to anyone, although children, the elderly and those with health concerns are especially susceptible. *West Windsor Police Department

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning from vehicles:

NEVER run engines in a garage, even if the garage door is open.

Make certain all vehicles are tuned up and running clean.

Check and repair exhaust system leaks.

