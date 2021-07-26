Victorville woman arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Huntington Beach

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The Huntington Beach Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Victorville woman involved in a hit-and-run that left one person dead and another in critical condition, officials said.

It happened on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at about 8:03 pm in the northbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway near Newland Avenue and involved two pedestrians and a Nissan Altima.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the first pedestrian 48-year-old Deanna Stuve, a resident of Hemet deceased in the roadway. Frederick Stuve, 50, also from Hemet, was found with serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Following the collision, the driver of the Altima, identified as Chillandra Bell continued driving before stopping a short distance away.

According to a news release, “she and her unidentified female passenger left the Altima abandoned along the roadway, got into a waiting white sedan, and fled the scene. Thanks to the assistance of multiple witnesses and video surveillance, officers were able to identify the getaway vehicle and trace the registered owner’s whereabouts to a residence in Huntington Beach.”

Officers said they conducted surveillance of the residence and arrested Bell as she was leaving the location. “It is unclear at this time whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision,” stated the release.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the Altima was traveling northbound on Pacific Coast Highway when it ran a red light, striking the two pedestrians who were crossing PCH at Newland Avenue in the crosswalk with the right of way.

Bell was booked in the HBPD jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit and run resulting in death or injury, and additional charges. The identity of the driver of the white getaway vehicle is still unknown and being investigated.

The collision investigation is ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator D. Demetre at (714) 536-5670, or Investigator V. Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5663.

