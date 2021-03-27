All News
Victorville woman, 85, killed in Loma Linda crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Coroner officials identified an 85-year-old woman killed in a traffic accident in Loma Linda as a resident of Victorville.
On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 9:58 AM, a three-car collision was reported at the intersection of Barton Road and Anderson Street, adjacent to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
The driver of a 2019 Kia Rio, identified as Carmen Marquez Rosales, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:31 AM, coroner officials reported.
The scene investigation was conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Major Accident Investigation Team. No other information was available for release.
