Victorville woman, 85, killed in Loma Linda crash

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Coroner officials identified an 85-year-old woman killed in a traffic accident in Loma Linda as a resident of Victorville.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 9:58 AM, a three-car collision was reported at the intersection of Barton Road and Anderson Street, adjacent to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The driver of a 2019 Kia Rio, identified as Carmen Marquez Rosales, was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:31 AM, coroner officials reported.

The scene investigation was conducted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Major Accident Investigation Team. No other information was available for release.

(The intersection of Barton Rd and Anderson St as seen on google maps)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.